Morning Forecast – Monday, November 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/29/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are coming off of the holiday weekend, and many of us are getting back to work or school. Today will be a rather nice day. We are looking at plenty of sunshine for the afternoon as highs stay mild in the middle 60s. Winds will be light out of the south.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will be cool in the lower 40s with a light southwesterly wind. Skies will be clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday, we will start to see even more of a warm up as highs reach the lower 70s with sunny skies. This trend will continue through most of the work week ahead. By the end of the week, expect highs in the upper 70s while lows remain cool in the 50s.

By next weekend, rain chances will most likely return as a developing system to our west moves east. It’s too early to determine what exactly we will see, but we will be watching over the next several days.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

