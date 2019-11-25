Morning Forecast – Monday, November 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/25/19)

TODAY: Warm temperatures return this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. High pressure will move to the east and bring our winds from the south, which will keep us warm and increase our cloud cover. Winds will shift out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase overnight, and because of this, our temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our first cold front will arrive by Tuesday. The morning will consist of showers and clouds with thunderstorms increasing through the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. The entire ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal risk for severe weather for Tuesday. Damaging winds looks to be the primary threat, with maybe a brief, isolated tornado.

The weather will be more quiet and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with cloud cover sticking around. Our second cold front is set to arrive by the weekend, with a potential similar set up to what we could see tomorrow.

