Morning Forecast – Monday, November 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/23/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We’re going to start off the day cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By the afternoon, highs will top into the lower to middle 60s, which is around seasonal for this time of the year, under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, we’ll look for lows to fall into the lower 40s. Our winds will begin to shift back out of the southeast as a warm front brushes by, allowing for moisture to increase. This will lead to cloud cover building in late tonight into Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be off to a cloudy but warm start with highs for the afternoon topping into the lower 70s. However, changes are on the way for our forecast. A second cold front is set to arrive late Tuesday/early Wednesday morning, which will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong or severe, producing gusty, straight-line winds and periods of heavy rainfall, especially by Wednesday morning. Make sure to stay weather aware!

So far, Thanksgiving is look good with a high of 70 under partly cloudy skies with a small chance for a spotty shower. Rain chances will only increase by Friday and next weekend, with another possible cool down with highs falling back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

