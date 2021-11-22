Morning Forecast – Monday, November 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/22/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! The cold front has now moved outside of the ArkLaMiss and continues to track its way southeast. We will start off the morning with some lingering clouds and gradually dropping temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With sunshine returning this afternoon, our highs will see a small warm up into the lower 60s with winds breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight as lows drop into the middle 30s. Winds by then will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be just as sunny and cool with highs in the middle 60s. Lows overnight into Tuesday will stay cool in the lower 40s. Wednesday, winds will start to return back out of the southeast. This will bring in some warm, moist air from the Gulf, so our highs will increase a bit back into the upper 60s, but we will also see cloud cover increase.

Another cold front is set to arrive by Thursday morning (which is Thanksgiving). So far, we can expect a chance for some scattered showers, and right now severe weather is not a concern. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

