Morning Forecast – Monday, November 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday and happy November! As we start off the new month, the weather will be off to a great start. Highs for today will warm into the middle 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will stay partly cloudy with winds light from the northeast. Lows will cool back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A stationary boundary to our north will push south as a cold front for Tuesday, which will bring more mid to high level clouds. Highs will be just a bit lower than Monday in the lower 70s before we cool into the upper 40s Tuesday night.

Behind this front, some shower activity will develop for Wednesday and into Thursday. A few thunderstorms could be possible, but the threat for severe weather is not a big concern. A bit more cooler air will settle once the rain clears, so expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the second half of the work week with lows in the lower to middle 40s. There may even be a few areas that see the upper 30s!

Luckily, we look to dry out in time for Friday and next weekend while see a slowly but gradual warming trend with our temperatures.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

