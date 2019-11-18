Morning Forecast – Monday, November 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/18/19)

TODAY: Although it’s a chilly start this morning, it will slowly warm up this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s with a few passing clouds and winds slightly breezy from the north. Northwesterly winds aloft will bring a few passing clouds to our area in the early afternoon, but these will not bring any rain and will move out by later this evening.

TONIGHT: Overnight will not be as cold and skies will continue to clear up. Lows are expected to only drop into the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be light and calm from the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: More fall-like weather will stick around for the next couple of days with highs in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. By Thursday, our next frontal boundary will begin to approach. Cloud cover will increase and moisture from the Gulf will begin to filter in. This will set the stage for thunderstorms to develop when the cold front moves through. We will dry up by the weekend, but our temperatures will cool back down into the 50s once again.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

