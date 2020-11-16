Morning Forecast – Monday, November 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/16/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It’s a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the ArkLaMiss. Later this afternoon, highs are looking to be rather seasonal for this time of the year in the upper 60s to lower 70s. High pressure will stay dominant over us, and this will allow our sky to stay sunny and conditions dry.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will stay for the overnight hours. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Tuesday, high pressure will begin to shift to the northeast and this will allow for a gradual warming trending with our temperatures. Most areas are anticipated to see the lower 70s by the afternoon under sunny conditions.

Over the next several days, temperatures will continue to increase by a few degrees a day but staying very pleasant in the 70s, even as we approach the upcoming weekend. Eventually a few high clouds will sneak their way back in but we are not expecting rainfall until Sunday. Another possible cold front could move in, bringing a few spotty to isolated showers, and maybe a slight cool down for the week of Thanksgiving.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX