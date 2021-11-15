Morning Forecast – Monday, November 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/15/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! As we start off the new work, temperatures will start off cool in the morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunshine will be back for this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south and southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, with southerly flow, our low temperatures will not be as cold, settling into the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear, but we could see just a small increase in clouds by the early morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the middle 70s while lows at night fall into the lower 60s. We will continue to see this gradual warming trend even as we head into Wednesday; in fact some of us may reach 80 degrees.

Another cold front will arrive by late late Wednesday into early Thursday. A few showers and storms will be possible for Thursday morning before we dry out by the afternoon. Behind the front, a cold air mass will move in, dropping our highs back into the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

