Morning Forecast – Monday, November 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/11/19)

TODAY: Happy Veteran’s Day and thank you to all who have served in our armed forces. Clouds will stick around for today with only a very rare chance to see some sunshine. Temperatures will briefly warm up into the upper 60s this afternoon before the cold front rolls in. The timing for the cold front looks to be between 1-2 pm. Once the cold front arrives, rain will develop and become widespread, temperatures will start dropping, and winds will be breezy from the north.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue into overnight as temperatures continue to drop. We are expecting lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Freeze warnings have been issued until Tuesday morning at 9 A.M. Make sure to remember the 4 Ps: Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rain will clear by early Tuesday morning, but it will continue to be very cold! We are expecting highs in the lower 40s for the afternoon, but with winds continuing to be breezy, it could feel like the 20s, the teens, or even the single digits. Make sure you keep yourselves bundled up with jackets, sweaters, scarves, etc.

Wednesday early morning will be our lowest temperature of the week in the lower 20s. There is a very good possibility for a hard freeze or even record breaking temperatures. It will be a slow, but gradual warm up as we head further into the week with the 60s returning by the weekend.

-Lexi

