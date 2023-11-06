WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – We will have plenty of cloud cover this morning, but the clouds will decrease throughout the day becoming mostly sunny. It is cool enough for a jacket, however this afternoon a t-shirt and even shorts will be alright with temperatures warming to above average. They will stay above average throughout the week until our next cold front that could swing through Thursday cool us down to near average and bring some much needed rainfall.

Rain could last into Friday until the front passes on through and conditions may be dreary but no complaints considering the on going drought. Temperatures will cool down for the weekend with some lingering clouds.