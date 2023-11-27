WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – This morning will be quite chilly with temperatures in the lower 30’s along with patchy frost. High pressure will keep our weather pattern quiet for the next few days. As high pressure shifts eastward, milder temperatures will filter in by the mid-week as a few disturbances form off to the west.

This unsettled pattern will move east and a few showers and t-storms will be likely on Thursday. The unsettled pattern will remain in place through this weekend so expected patchy showers to close out the week.