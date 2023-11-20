WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A rotating low pressure system has developed to the northwest. This will be our storm system that will bring about widespread t-storms this afternoon. Until then, isolated showers will be possible this morning as a warm front is draped across the ArkLaMiss.

As the front moves northward, we will be in the warm sector prior to a cold front arriving later today. Instability and plenty of wind shear in the upper atmosphere will be in place for severe storm development. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will be possible. However, cloud cover could limit the severity, but it will be higher in places that do pick up some sunshine as this will increase the instability.

The current timing of these storms will start in the early afternoon and will run through this evening. Make sure your devices are charged up and have multiple ways to receive weather information. After today, temperatures will be cooler and stay mainly in the mid 50’s and patchy showers are possible on Thanksgiving Day.