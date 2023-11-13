WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A surface low pressure sitting along the Texas coastline will slowly move northward increasing cloud cover and rain chances today and tomorrow. This morning, we will start will building cloud cover, and showers will stay mostly along and south of I-20. The heaviest activity will stay south. Depending on the exact track of the low will determine how much rainfall the ArkLaMiss will receive. Right now, confidence in the low moving more northeast versus straight north is high.

In this case, the ArkLaMiss will receive less rainfall versus a more northerly track. Nevertheless, the heaviest rain will be south of I-20 where our more drought stricken areas are located. Beneficial rain is expected with this system, and conditions will stay cloudy throughout the rest of the work week thanks to the abundance of moisture the system will pump into the region. Temperatures will stay mostly in the mid and upper 60’s.