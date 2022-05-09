WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/09/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! An upper level ridge of high pressure will persist for today, keeping our weather unseasonably warm. High temperatures this afternoon with warm into the lower to middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be steady out of the south at 5-10 mph, pumping in moisture from the Gulf so expect humid conditions along with those temperatures. Heat index values could make it feel anywhere from the mid 90s to near 100 outside. If you have outdoor plans, please keep heat safety in mind. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the A/C when possible.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will build back in tonight while lows remain warm around 70. Southerly winds will continue at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A very similar forecast is on the way for our Tuesday. Highs will be hot in the middle 90s while lows a night stay warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is something we will see over the duration of the work week as the upper level ridge of high pressure remains in place. Rain chances will be little to none until Friday as this ridge starts to break down. An upper level low will push eastward and this could bring rain chances back into the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

