Morning Forecast – Monday, May 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/04/20)

TODAY: We are in for another warm afternoon today with high temperatures in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Expect humidity values to increase, which will make for a bit of discomfort if you make any outdoor plans.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be staying rather mild in the upper 60s with a few clouds lingering. As we head into early Tuesday morning, a few showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move through along a cold front that will sweep across the ArkLaMiss.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through most of Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Not everyone will see activity, for most of it looks to impact folks in Southern Arkansas. Conditions will improve late Tuesday with a few clouds and a high pressure system building up to the north. This will keep the weather quiet for Wednesday and Thursday before another storm system moves in by Friday. So far, no severe weather is to be expected.

Have a great Monday. May the 4th be with you!

-Lexi

