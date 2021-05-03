Morning Forecast – Monday, May 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/03/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a good weekend. Today is going to be rather hot and also dry. Highs this afternoon will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase overnight tonight with winds staying out of the south at 5-10 mph. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for very early Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next cold front will arrive by Tuesday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will have the potential to become strong or severe. The Northwest ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 risk, the Central ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 risk, and the Southeastern half of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 3 risk. All weather types will be possible from strong, damaging winds, hail, and an isolated threat for tornadoes. Make sure you stay weather aware for Tuesday.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

Conditions will begin to taper off around Tuesday evening (8-10 pm). High pressure to our north will start to break down the cloud cover in time for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will look more seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows at night staying cool in the 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The upcoming weekend looks to stay mostly dry with a possible rain chance on the way for next Sunday. We will see highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX