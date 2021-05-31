Morning Forecast – Monday, May 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/31/21)

TODAY: Good Monday morning! We’ve had some very nice weather over the last couple of days, and we will see it return for this afternoon. Expect highs to warm into the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Get outside and enjoy this weather while it lasts because starting tomorrow, an unsettled weather pattern is going to return.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be cool in the middle 60s. Skies will stay partly cloudy and winds will be generally calm. We will start to see a slow increase in clouds as we head into Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Tuesday, you will want to make sure to dig out the rain gear and have it handy. There will a longwave trough aloft situation over the Mississippi Valley and Southern Plains for a set period of time. At the surface, there will be multiple disturbances that will bring lift and advect moisture into the area, allowing the development of showers and storms. Most of the shower activity for Tuesday will start around lunchtime and through the rest of the work week, showers will continue to be widespread and on-an-off. The threat for severe weather is fairly low at this time. We do have a level 1 risk issued for the Northwestern ArkLaMiss for Tuesday for the concern of brief strong winds.

The threat for severe weather is still unknown for the next 2-4 days, but we will watch closely. Temperatures will be warm anywhere from the lower to middle 80s. Even next weekend looks to stay unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances.

