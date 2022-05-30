WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/30/22)

TODAY: It’s Memorial Day today, so let’s take time today to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. As far as the weather is concerned, it will be a sun-filled afternoon with highs very warm in the lower 90s. Be sure to remember your heat safety if you have any outdoor plans for today. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south at 5-15 mph. Rain chances are not expected.

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase a bit for the overnight hours. Winds will back off just a bit out of the south and southeast at 5-10 mph with lows settling near 70.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be another dry and very warm day with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue out of the south.

Starting Wednesday, our upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken and retrograde to the west. Behind it is an upper level trough of low pressure. While most of the upper level lift/forcing will be way to our north, it will be enough to send a very weak cold front (a “cool” front if you will) through our region by Thursday. Rain chances for Wednesday will be very spotty but a bit more scattered for Thursday. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Showers may linger through Friday and possibly Saturday, but by the weekend conditions will begin to dry back out. As far as high temperatures are concerned through the rest of the work week, they will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s with maybe the middle 90s returning by Sunday.

Have a great and safe Memorial Day, and thank you to all who have served.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX