WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/02/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! The warmth and humidity are here to stay this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs around 86. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph. There may be a chance for a spotty shower or two by the mid to late afternoon, but we are not expecting anything widespread.

TONIGHT: Clouds will stay as lows remain mild to warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should stay dry but we kept a 10% chance for a spotty shower while winds stay breezy out of the south and southwest. A weak cold front will approach by the very early morning hours on Tuesday and will brush by. This may kick up an isolated shower or storm.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the weak front continues to slowly (for lack of a better word) dragged across the Louisiana and Arkansas State line, we might see a few more isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. Temperatures will be very warm in the upper 80s while lows at night remain mild in the 60s.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday as we will see another round of showers and storms as our next storm system sets itself up to our west. This weather system will arrive by Thursday morning, bringing more widespread showers and storms and an increased chance for some strong to severe weather. Right now, most of the ArkLaMiss is under a 15% chance with the far northeast corner under a 30% chance. We will know more information in the next couple of days.

Storm Prediction Center Day 4 Outlook: Thursday – Early Friday

So far, our weekend looks to be dry with more sunshine. Highs will be even warmer in the upper 80s to lower 90s!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

