WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It is mostly quiet this morning. Today will remain mostly quiet with calm winds out of the northeast along with plenty of sunshine. It will warm up a bit quicker than yesterday with more sunshine. Temperatures will already be in the mid 80’s by lunch time. A few afternoon clouds will be possible and a few clouds will linger into the overnight hours tonight.

This week will start off dry, but temperatures are going to be warming into the lower 90’s and a few slight rain chances return by the late part of the week. Rain chances will persist into the weekend. The humidity will also be increasing by the weekend with temperatures staying on a lower 90’s track for daytime highs through next week.