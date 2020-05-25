Morning Forecast – Monday, May 25th

WEST MONROE, LA (05/25/20) Good Monday morning and Memorial Day to you. We’re starting the morning off on a quiet note across the ArkLaMiss, though it is very warm and humid at this hour, which is typical of this time of year.

Live Stormtracker Doppler Radar is showing some isolated shower activity on the western and northern ends of the ArkLaMiss. This activity is left over from the showers and thunderstorms that formed last night.

It’s been messy across the region as a series of disturbances has continued to plague Texas/Oklahoma. These systems get going and then cut off from the jet stream, which has allowed multiple days of showers and storms.

Most of the morning will remain dry, but conditions will quickly change once we get enough daytime heating in place. Showers and thunderstorms will be able to start developing after noon, becoming more widespread through the remainder of the afternoon and evening. It will also be another hot and humid day before we see any relief from showers and storms, as highs will get into the upper 80’s for many, with some locations getting into the lower 90’s.

Showers and storms will start to wrap up once the sun sets, eventually ending before midnight. Expect another hot and steamy night across the arklamiss, as lows will only drop into the upper 60’s.

While showers and thunderstorms should stay below severe limits, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main hazards. With many of us heading outside to enjoy our memorial day, make sure you’re keeping an eye to the skies when storms begin to develop, cloud to ground lightning poses a threat to those outside, and can strike very farm away from a parent storm. Those on the water are at most risk, as lightning can travel easily through water. If you’re going to be out and about today, if thunder roars, head indoors and wait 30 minutes after the last lightning strike is over to return safely.

As we head into Tuesday, more of the same weather can be expected; a warm, muggy and quiet start to the day will lead to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, wrapping up overnight. The difference we will see on tuesday will be cooler high temperatures, as highs will only make it to the lower 80’s.

This pattern will stay with us through the week, with rain chances slowly easing up by the time we get to next weekend. With this being said, we won’t completely get rid of storm chances, but they will be lower than where we were at to start the week. We will also see a gradual increase in high temperatures towards the weekend, with highs getting back into the upper 80’s.