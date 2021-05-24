Morning Forecast – Monday, May 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/24/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! We hope you had a great weekend and got to enjoy the nice weather. For the start of the new work week, it is going to be very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather pattern for this afternoon, keeping us dry and all of the shower activity to our west.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be mild with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds staying light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will start to move east and southeast, allowing an increase in moisture. This will keep skies mostly cloudy with conditions rather humid. A weak shortwave to our west will bring the chance for a stray to spotty shower for a few areas Tuesday evening. This activity will be brief and not everyone in the ArkLaMiss will see rain for tomorrow. Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 80s.

A system to our west will bring the lift needed for a few possible isolated showers and storms to develop for Wednesday. Severe weather is not going to be a big concern.

We will see a brief dry period for the rest of the work week with highs continuing to stay warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chances for showers and storms look to return by this weekend. Activity at this time could be isolated or scattered and mostly during the late afternoon and evening. No word yet on any potential severe weather.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

