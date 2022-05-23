WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/23/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a bit of a cloudy start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We might get lucky to see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon but it may be minimal. Highs for today will stay near seasonal in the lower 80s with maybe a chance for a spotty shower.

TONIGHT: Look for lows in the middle to upper 60s for tonight. Skies will stay cloudy with winds light out of the northeast. Don’t be surprised if we see a spotty shower.

LOOKING AHEAD: A series of upper level disturbances and an upper level trough of low pressure will impact us over the next couple of days. This will keep rain chances in the forecast up until Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected for Tuesday but a marginal risk has been issued for most of the ArkLaMiss for Wednesday. As of right now, some strong winds and wind gusts look to be the main concerns. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

After the rain clears by Thursday morning, we will be much more dry and sunny as we head into the long weekend. At the same time, highs will be warming back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday. Lows at night will settle into the upper 60s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

