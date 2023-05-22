WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Temperatures will start off in the mid 60’s today with partly cloudy skies. Most of the clouds will clear this afternoon giving way to plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80’s. Today will be one of the coolest days this week since temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80’s and possibly hitting the lower 90’s this weekend. A stray spotty shower may be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, but overall rain chances will stay minimum especially for this week.

There is a tropical disturbance off the coast of the Bahamas. This particular disturbance has a low chance of cyclonic formation with high winds aloft. Hurricane season does begin June 1st so it is about time to pay attention to other possible disturbances as the season begins.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward