Morning Forecast – Monday, May 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/18/20)

TODAY: After a soggy weekend, conditions will be drying out and skies will be clearing up. High temperatures this afternoon will be warm in the lower to middle 80s with winds out of the northwest at about 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Tonight, lows will settle back into the lower 60s. Skies will be clear and winds light from the northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect fairly similar conditions heading into Tuesday; including temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers could develop late Tuesday evening, but it will not be widespread. In fact for the rest of the week, small rain chances could develop each day with highs gradually warming into the upper 80s or even lower 90s in some places.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX