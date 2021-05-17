Morning Forecast – Monday, May 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/17/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be returning to the ArkLaMiss. We have an upper level ridge to our east and a cut-off low pressure system to our west. We are stuck between these two systems, so this is allowing numerous amounts of Gulf moisture to be pumped into our area. It will be highly recommend that you keep the rain gear handy. Activity for today will be scattered throughout our Monday with highs warm in the lower 80s. Winds will be breezy at times anywhere from 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms will stay for the overnight hours. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Round two of showers and storms will arrive for Tuesday. A brief, isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, especially for our western counties and parishes. Those areas are under a level 1 risk for severe weather. Winds look to be the main concern with maybe some small size hail up to a quarter of an inch. These same areas will be under a level 1 risk for Wednesday too.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

Expect rain and storms to stay through a majority of the work week ahead. Temperatures in part will be warm and near seasonal in the lower 80s during the day and in the upper 60s to lower 70s during the overnight hours.

So far, the rain looks to exit by Friday morning, leaving the rest of the day and into the weekend to stay dry. Skies will look partly cloudy and mostly sunny while highs stay warm in the middle and upper 80s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX