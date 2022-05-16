WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/16/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! This morning we are off to a bit of a cloudy start, but it really isn’t feeling too bad outside. Our dewpoints are a little bit lower than what they have been, so you will not feel the mugginess as much. Temperatures will start off in the 60s and 70s and will eventually warm up into the upper 80s by this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for a spotty shower late in the afternoon. With the difference in winds and sky coverage, this will vary our high temperatures for today.

TONIGHT: Lows will settle back into the 60s for tonight with a few clouds. Winds will be calm and rain chances will be near 0%.

LOOKING AHEAD: With daytime heating, we could see another chance for a spotty shower by Tuesday late afternoon/evening. Highs will be a bit warmer in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A ridge will begin to build back in through the second half of the work week. This will keep conditions dry and keep our temperatures summer-like in the 90s for highs and the 70s for lows.

Our next chance for showers and storms could be by this weekend as a possible cold front arrives. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we could see temperatures drop off. Highs starting Sunday could top into the 80s while lows at night settle into the 60s and possible the 50s!

