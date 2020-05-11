Morning Forecast – Monday, May 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/11/20)

TODAY: Our warming trend will continue this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. An area of high pressure up to our north will keep our atmosphere stable for today, but it will be moving out by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: We will look for lows to settle into the lower to middle 50s overnight with a few light clouds in the sky and winds light from the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be off to a quiet start as cloud cover will continue to increase through the rest of the day with highs warming into the lower 80s. A weak disturbance to our north and west will bring a few showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to the ArkLaMiss by the late afternoon and early evening. Nothing severe is to be expected.

Expect an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances through the rest of the week as a number to disturbances will be sweep through the area. Temperatures will continue on a warming trend, eventually returning to seasonal in the lower to middle or even upper 80s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX