Morning Forecast – Monday, May 10th

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a good weekend and all the mothers out there had a good Mother’s Day. This morning, we are waking up to some shower and thunderstorms activity across our southern parishes, but we do expect this activity to slowly decrease throughout the morning. Skies will stay cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More showers and storms will start to develop later this evening. There will be potential for some strong to severe weather with a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss under a level 1 risk. Damaging winds and hail look to be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue for the overnight hours as lows cool into the upper 50s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: More widespread showers and storms will develop late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. There will be another low end opportunity for some potential strong to severe weather with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns. Highs will stay mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Showers will linger into Wednesday, but by late Wednesday afternoon/early evening, the rain will start to exit and drier conditions will return. Starting Thursday, the rest of week and into the weekend will look more sunny and pleasant. Highs will be warm in the 70s and 80s while lows will be cool in the 50s and 60s.

