Morning Forecast – Monday, March 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/09/20)

TODAY: Showers will be returning for later today as high temperatures remain warm in the lower 70s. An upper level system will be moving just to the north of our area, which will bring a few light showers to our area later this afternoon. In fact, this will be the trend throughout most of the work week ahead.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight, thanks to the cloud cover, will be nice and mild in the lower 60s. Although most shower activity will move out for tonight, a stray shower or two can’t be completely ruled out.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few rumbles of thunder could be possible as we head into Tuesday afternoon. The cold front just to our north will stall out, and the winds will continue out of the south. This will allow for more moisture to filter in, and it will keep our temperatures warm in the middle to upper 70s for the middle of the week.

We can expect very similar conditions throughout the rest of the work week, so keep the rain gear within reach. At this time, we are NOT expecting any severe activity with any of these weather system.

A cold front could be moving in by Friday and into the weekend. This will not only bring another round of rain, but also a cool down with our temperatures back into the 60s or even the 50s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

