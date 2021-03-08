Morning Forecast – Monday, March 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/08/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We hope everyone had a great weekend, especially with the nice weather we experienced. Today is going to be very similar as we will stay under the control of high pressure. High temperatures will be warm in the lower 70s under sunny skies with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will stay quiet for the overnight hours. Lows will be cool in the middle and upper 40s with winds light from the south. We will also begin to see a few clouds sneak back in.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the middle 70s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

So far, the rest of the work week looks to remain dry, but we will see cloud cover gradually increase with each day. With winds staying out of the south, not only will we stay warm with highs in the 70s and possibly the 80s, but it will bring in more moisture for the Gulf of Mexico, creating a bit of some humid conditions.

Right now, the next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be this upcoming weekend, especially on Sunday. Severe weather threat is looking low at this time, but we will be watching this system closely in the coming days.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX