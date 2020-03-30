Morning Forecast – Monday, March 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/30/20)

TODAY: High temperatures this afternoon will be mild in the lower 70s, but showers and thunderstorms will be arriving by later this evening. A low pressure system and warm front will be the main instigators for this activity. The area for severe weather has shrunk just a bit, but a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss still remains under a slight risk (level 2) for strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary concern will be the possibility of strong, damaging winds. Hail and tornado chances are looking very low, but we won’t completely rule them out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Slight Risk

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight as lows will cool back into the upper 50s. Winds will be shifting out of the south right behind the warm front at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will linger just a bit longer as we head into your Tuesday morning, but clearer and drier conditions will arrive by the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be rather pleasant with highs settling into the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX