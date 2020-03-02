Morning Forecast – Monday, March 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/02/20)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail for most of the afternoon as highs remain warm in the middle 70s. A few showers will develop by later today along with a few thunderstorms later this evening as the frontal boundary approaches. There is a low end marginal risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm for today, with primary concerns being periods of heavy rainfall some damaging winds.

Storm Prediction Day 1: Marginal Risk

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight as the frontal boundary sweeps across the area. Lows will remain mild in the lower 60s with winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: You’re going to want to keep the rain gear on hand for at least the next couple of days. Expect shower activity to continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs slowly drop off into the lower 70s and 60s. Both these days do have a low end marginal risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm. Again the primary concern will be periods of heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2: Marginal Risk

Storm Prediction Center Day 3: Marginal Risk

Conditions will dry up by Thursday as temperatures remain very spring-like in the middle to upper 60s.

