Morning Forecast – Monday, March 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/29/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are going to be starting the new work week on a pleasant note. Today, highs will be warm in the lower 70s for the afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, clouds will start to gradually increase with lows falling back into the lower 50s. Winds will stay light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few isolated showers will develop for the morning hours on Tuesday. More scattered activity will develop by the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s. This will all occur out ahead of a cold front set to move through Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

For Tuesday, the Northwest ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal (level 1) risk for some strong to severe weather. For Wednesday, the Southeast ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal risk. Primary threat will the potential for some brief, damaging winds. Hail and tornadoes do not look like a very big concern at this times.

SPC OUTLOOK DAY 2: TUESDAY -EARLY WEDNESDAY

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY

Conditions will dry out and cool down by the middle of Wednesday. The rest of the work week looks to remain comfortable, dry, and rather sunny with highs ranging from the 60s to the 70s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX