TODAY: Happy Monday! We are coming off of a very warm and beautiful weekend, and it looks like these weather conditions will stick around for a little bit longer. Skies may start off a little cloudy for the morning, but we do expect to see more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs for today will top into the lower 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be a bit more mild than the last couple of nights in the lower 60s. Skies will stay partly cloudy with winds out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: As a warm front lifts to the north and winds stay out of the south, it will advect warm air and moisture into our region. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover as temperatures stay warm in the lower 80s for the afternoon. Lows will be mild in the middle 60s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will arrive on Wednesday with an approaching cold front. Some strong to severe weather may be possible with damaging winds and hail the main concerns but a chance for a tornado can’t be ruled out. The Northwest ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk while most of the central and southeastern half of our viewing area is under a level 3 enhanced risk. Right now, the timing has storms arriving by the late morning on Wednesday through the afternoon hours.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

To wrap up the work week, temperatures will be just a bit lower than previous days in the lower 70s while lows at night cool back into the 40s and 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

