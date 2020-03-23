Morning Forecast – Monday, March 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/23/20)

TODAY: We are waking up to a few showers and thunderstorms early this morning, but this activity will slowly dissipate through the day. Highs this afternoon will stay warm in the 70s with winds varying in different directions at 5-10 mph. A few spotty showers could develop by later this afternoon, but the coverage will be fairly limited.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for one or two locations, but for most areas, it will be rather quiet.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances for the ArkLaMiss will continue to deter heading into Tuesday. Southern Arkansas could see a few sweep across around lunchtime tomorrow, but as quickly as it moves it, it will quickly move out.

Temperatures will see a rise back into the 80s starting Tuesday and continuing into Friday. So far Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look to remain dry under partly cloudy skies. With a shelter-in-place order issued for Louisiana, it is still encouraged to get some fresh air every once in awhile. We will have the perfect weather if you want to go for a walk or run or even a bike ride.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX