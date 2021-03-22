Morning Forecast – Monday, March 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/22/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Today is looking to be warm with highs near 75. Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon with winds staying out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will stay slightly cool in the upper 50s. Winds will begin to pick up with an approaching cold front at 10-15 mph. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop out ahead of the cold front and push through by the early morning hours on Tuesday. Only a small portion of our Southeastern Parishes are under a marginal, level 1 risk for possible damaging winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and storms will continue into the early afternoon on Tuesday before slowly pushing off to the east. Skies will stay on the cloud side with winds backing off out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Highs will stay warm in the upper 70s.

Wednesday, another round of showers and storms will arrive with another chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Along I-20 and southward, those areas are under a marginal, level 1 risk where all weather concerns will be possible including strong winds, small hail, and an isolated chance for a tornado.

Storms will continue into Thursday, but they should push out later in the day. Conditions will dry out for Friday and into the weekend. More sunshine will return as highs stay warm in the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

