WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/21/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be another warm day ahead with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon and winds will be quite breezy at 10-20 mph out of the southeast. A few spotty showers may be possible for our Northwest areas.

TONIGHT: Overnight into early Tuesday will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms as an organized line develops across East Texas out ahead of the cold front. Some storms may be strong or severe with all weather types possible. For late Monday, the severe weather threat will remain mostly to our west in East Texas but a more organized line will develop by the early morning hours on Tuesday (between 12 AM-4AM). All weather types will be possible from damaging winds, large hail, minor flooding, and an chance for a tornado or two.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Monday to Early Tuesday

LOOKING AHEAD: Activity will ramp up throughout most of our Tuesday as this line of showers and storms slowly tracks its way across our area. Around 7 AM in the morning, the new severe weather outlook will take over. You will notice that our far southeastern parishes are under a level 4 moderate risk, but it doesn’t matter what color your city/parish/county is under, everyone could see that chance for severe weather. Make sure you have different ways of receiving weather information.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Tuesday – Early Wednesday

All showers and storms should be wrapping up around 7 PM in the evening as the cold front passes through. Behind it may be a few patchy drizzle but skies will slowly clear as winds return back out of the northwest. Expect some slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 60s for highs starting Wednesday with lows dipping back into the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up through the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

