Morning Forecast – Monday, March 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are still seeing widespread shower activity with an isolated thunderstorm here and there this morning, but most of the thunderstorm activity is winding down. Showers, however, will continue on and off through the rest of our day. Thanks to the cold front, cooler air is filtering in as we speak. In fact, most of us will see our high temperatures reached during the morning. Most will see the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight tonight will stay on the cool side in the lower 40s. Winds will stay out of the northeast with a few scattered showers.

LOOKING AHEAD: Shower activity will stay through the early half of our Tuesday, before we begin to dry out by the late afternoon. High temperatures will be cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure to our west will build in. This will help to break down cloud cover and bring sunshine back into the forecast. High temperatures will rebound nicely back into the 60s with lows at night staying cool in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A few isolated showers could return by Friday, but these showers will be short-lived. Temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s.

So far, the upcoming weekend looks to be pleasant. High temperatures will stay mild in the 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX