Morning Forecast – Monday, March 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/16/20)

TODAY: Mild temperatures will return this afternoon into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. By later this afternoon a few showers will develop across the Northwest ArkLaMiss. This is all part of an upper level system that will move across later today. Conditions will slowly clear up by later this evening, setting us up for a rather dry night ahead.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be relatively quiet for tonight as lows are expected to be cool in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be light from the northeast and cloud cover will stick around.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our temperatures will continue to warm up through the work week, eventually see highs in the upper 70s and lows 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances, however, will be on the increase. Friday could be our best day to see some possible strong thunderstorms, but at this time, no severe weather is to be expected.

Also on Friday, a cold front will be moving across the ArkLaMiss. Yes, it will be bringing showers back to the area, but also a cool down. Highs will be dropping from the 80s on Thursday back down to the 60s by Friday and Saturday. We could even see the middle 50s return by Sunday.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX