Morning Forecast – Monday, March 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/15/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It’s the start of a new work week, and the morning will stay rainy as a weak, cold front passes over. The last of the rain should wrap up around the late morning/early afternoon and skies will clear for a little while. High temperatures will be warm in the lower 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will return along with a few spotty to isolated showers tonight. Lows will stay fairly cool in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and thunderstorms will return Tuesday, some of which could be briefly strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaMiss under a marginal risk for severe weather with the primary concern of damaging winds and an isolated chance for a brief tornado.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook (Tuesday): Marginal Risk

Wednesday will be our best chance to see more scattered to widespread severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for the Northeast ArkLaMiss while the rest is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). All elements could be a concern, including damaging winds, heavy downpours at times, and an increased chance for tornadoes. We are still 3 days out and the forecast can change, but please keep this in mind and stay weather aware. We will be sure to bring you the latest updates.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook (Wednesday): Slight & Enhanced Risk

The rest of the work week starting Thursday will be dry, quiet, and cooler with highs in the 60s during the day and lows in the 40s at night.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX