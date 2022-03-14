WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/14/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We’ll start off the day with a steady increase in cloud cover along with some mild temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A few spotty showers may be possible through the morning and afternoon, but expect heavier showers and storms later this evening as our next weather system approaches.

TONIGHT: Chances for showers and storms will increase by tonight into early Tuesday. The timing looks to be from 10 PM Monday until Tuesday at noon. Some strong to severe weather may be possible with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns with a brief tornado not out of the questions.

Most of the Central ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk with a few of our western counties and parishes under a level 2 slight risk.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: MONDAY – EARLY TUESDAY

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and storms will stay through Tuesday morning and should wrap up around lunchtime. Skies will stay cloudy with temperature highs in the upper 60s. Lows will dip back into the upper 30s.

The middle of the work week will be dry, partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to middle 70s while lows at night fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few showers may return on Friday morning, but everything should be gone by the afternoon. This will set us up for a great weekend with more sunshine and warm temperatures.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX