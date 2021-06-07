Morning Forecast – Monday, June 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/07/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Today we will continue to see chances for showers and thunderstorms, as we will have plenty of daytime heating and deep moisture for convection to occur. Some of these storms could brief become strong or severe, producing damaging winds up to 60 mph. A good chunk of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 1 marginal risk for today into early Tuesday. Flash flood watches have also been issued for most of our South Arkansas counties and Claiborne Parish until 7 AM tomorrow morning. These areas could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain or greater in some local locations.

As far as temperatures are concerned, temperatures will be warm in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will begin to dissipate as we lose daytime heating after sunset, although a few could linger a bit longer for tonight. Low temperatures will be mild in the lower 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Waking up on Tuesday will be cloudy and mild before a second round of showers and thunderstorms arrives by the mid afternoon. No severe weather is expected for Tuesday, but some breezy winds and heavy rainfall will be possible. Highs will stay warm in the upper 80s.

Starting Wednesday, it looks like rain chances will begin to gradually decrease throughout the rest of the work week and possibly into the first half of the weekend. As rain chances decrease, high temperatures will stay very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great Monday! Stay dry!

