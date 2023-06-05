WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off with more clouds than sun, and it will stay that way for most of the day. Pop up showers and t-storms are likely this afternoon becoming more scattered by late tonight. Temperatures will be back to the lower 90’s for our daytime highs.

The ArkLaMiss will remain in a warm and moist airmass with an upper level low to our southwest which will cause mostly showers and t-storms during the afternoon and evening hours each day this week. Rain chances will persist throughout much of this week and increasing again next weekend. Not a whole lot of change for our temperatures as they will remain in the lower 90’s and lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.