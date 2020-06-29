Morning Forecast – Monday, June 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/29/20)

TODAY: A few light showers will linger through the morning and early afternoon before we dry out through the second half of the day. Highs will remain seasonal in the lower 90s under mostly cloudy skies and winds from the south at 5-10 mph. On top of this, it will be quiet humid and muggy outside, which could make our heat index (what it feels like outside) settle into the upper 90s to low 100s. Be sure you are continuing to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen for any outdoor activites.

TONIGHT: Conditions look to remain dry, but mostly cloudy overnight as low temperatures remain warm in the lower to middle 70s. By the early morning, a stray shower could be possible for a few small areas.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Tuesday, it will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. With enough daytime heating, a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out for tomorrow late afternoon. So far, Wednesday looks to be our driest day with highs topping into the lower to middle 90s.

This slightly dryer pattern won’t last for long, as we anticipated showers and thunderstorms to possibly return by Friday and the upcoming weekend. We will keep an eye on this because it is the holiday weekend (4th of July), and we know many of you may be making plans.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

