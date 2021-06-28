Morning Forecast – Monday, June 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/28/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. Today will be just like any other summer day here in the ArkLaMiss. Highs will be very warm in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and storms by the mid to late afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some periods of heavy rainfall and lightning could be possible.

TONIGHT: Once we lose daytime heating, showers and storms will begin to dissipate for the overnight hours. Lows will fall mild into the lower 70s with a few clouds and a light southeasterly wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will see this pattern continue as we head into the the rest of our work week. So far, Wednesday looks to be our driest day. Highs will be very warm but seasonal in the lower 90s while lows at night fall into the lower 70s.

As we head closer to the weekend, we are watching for the potential of a weak cold front to arrive. This front will not do too much, but it could bring an increased chance for showers and storms starting Friday and continuing into Friday. We are also tracking showers and Sunday (4th of July). We are still 7 days out and the forecast is bound to change.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX