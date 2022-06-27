WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/27/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! A weak cold front continues to track southeast this morning and will exit by this afternoon. It might stir up some convection by the mid to late afternoon mainly across our Southern Parishes. No severe weather is expected, but there could be some brief gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall. Highs for today will be a bit below and near seasonal for many of us in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will also feel the effects of the cold front, settling back down into the lower 70s and possibly the upper 60s for a few of us. Skies will be partly cloudy with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. A stray shower may linger, but a majority of us will be dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: It should be a mostly dry Tuesday, but a stray shower may be possible with enough daytime heating. Highs will stay near seasonal in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

This trend will continue through the most of the work week ahead. We also have a weak area of low pressure in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This will feed in tropical moisture and with the daytime heating create some decent convection for showers and storms to develop. Just be sure to have the rain gear handy as you head out the door.

As far as our temperatures are concerned, they will be a bit more seasonal. Highs will top into the lower 90s while lows at night settle into the lower 70s. Despite it not being as hot as last week, keep heat safety in mind if you plan to be outdoors.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

