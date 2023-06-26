WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Strong t-storms will move across the ArkLaMiss this morning. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. A few more patchy storms will be possible later tonight and early tomorrow morning as these storms remain out ahead of a frontal system that will stall out across our area keeping rain chances through tomorrow morning. The system will move out by Wednesday and it will remain hot and humid. Expected hazardous heat conditions as temperatures rise into the triple digits.

Remember to take extra care if you must be out doors but excessive heat warnings may be warranted where outdoors activities will not be recommended. It will stay hot through the weekend before showers and t-storms can cool us down into Sunday next week.