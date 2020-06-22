Morning Forecast – Monday, June 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/22/20)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will return for today with some starting early this morning across Southern Arkansas. More activity will arrive by late morning and early afternoon with high temperatures just a smidge cooler in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A few thunderstorms could have the potential to become strong or even severe with main concern being damaging winds with a small chance for small hail. The Northwest ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk while the rest of us are under a marginal risk.

TONIGHT: We anticipate a weak cold front to approach as we head into the overnight hours. As a result a line of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and strong winds are possible as this line sweeps through the ArkLaMiss late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Be prepared to keep the rain gear handy not only for Tuesday, but for the rest of the work week ahead. Starting with Tuesday, another round of thunderstorms that could be strong to severe will develop with main concern being damaging winds. By Wednesday and Thursday, thunderstorms will continue, but the threat for severe weather looks very low at this time.

Rain chances will begin to dwindle heading closer to the weekend, and this is most likely due to the Saharan Dust moving into our area. This dust could make our skies a bit hazy, may agitate our allergies, but it will work in our favor to slowly cut off our rain chances and even make for some beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

