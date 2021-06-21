Morning Forecast – Monday, June 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! We will start off the early half of the morning quiet, but we could see some isolated shower activity pop up. We are expecting a cold front to move through this afternoon, which will increase our chance for showers and storms. Some storms will have the potential to be strong or severe where straight line winds look to be the main concern. A level 1 risk has been issued for a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss for today into early Tuesday morning.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: MONDAY – EARLY TUESDAY

Highs this afternoon will be warm in the upper 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours. The severe weather threat should slowly diminish after sunset. Lows tonight will settle into the upper 60s while winds shift out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The last of the rain will wrap up by early Tuesday morning, leaving the rest of our afternoon to dry out. Thanks to the cold front, temperatures will be warm, but more comfortable in the lower to middle 80s. Even our humid conditions should be more bearable with dewpoints in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The rest of the work week so far looks to be rather dry with only a few chances for some spotty showers. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will mostly range in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows at night will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

